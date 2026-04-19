Sale closed in Hinsdale: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

A 4,238-square-foot single-family house, built in 1982, has changed hands.

The house at 822 South Bodin Street in Hinsdale was sold on April 3 for $1.5 million, or $354 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. Nestled on a 13,939-square-foot lot, this property features a pool.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been sold nearby:

· In October 2025, a 3,210-square-foot single-family residence at 834 South Adams Street sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $499.

· At 734 South Bodin Street, in January 2025, a single-family home was sold for $1.55 million. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,605-square-foot single-family residence at 901 South Monroe Street, sold in March 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $374.