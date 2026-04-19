Newark student and FFA member wins District 2 Star Farmer award

Toby Steffen was selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. (Photo Provided By Future Farmers of America)

Toby Steffen, a member of the Newark FFA Chapter, has been named District 2 Star Farmer by the Illinois Association of Future Farmers of America.

The award recognizes outstanding FFA members for agricultural excellence, leadership, and scholastic achievement.

Steffen was selected by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers based on his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) — a hands-on project where students own and operate an agricultural business, work at an agriculture-based company, or conduct agricultural research.

The District Star Awards are among the most prestigious honors in Illinois FFA. Four outstanding members are recognized annually in each of the state’s five FFA districts: Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Agricultural Placement, and Star in Agriscience.

Steffen’s accomplishments extend beyond the district award. He previously won the chapter and section awardee recognition, earned a state award in Specialty Crop Production, and was named a national finalist in his SAE program. He also serves as president of the Newark FFA Chapter.

Steffen competed in the State FFA Awards Selection process on March 21, 2026, in Mt. Zion, Illinois.

Joe Steffen, Toby’s father and agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Newark Community High School, has guided his development in agricultural education.

Steffen will receive a plaque recognizing his achievement, made possible by the Illinois Foundation FFA.