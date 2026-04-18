Week of April 6: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in East Dundee that sold for $385,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $396,522, or $151 per square foot. A total of 131 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,810 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $385,000, single-family home at 123 Dundee Avenue

A 2,484-square-foot single-family home at 123 Dundee Avenue in East Dundee has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $155 per square foot. The home was built in 1956. The house features six bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 1.

2. $385,000, residential home at 512 Dawns End

The residential property at 512 Dawns End in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $385,000. The deal was finalized on March 31.

3. $387,000, single-family home at 120 Kingsport Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 120 Kingsport Drive in South Elgin. The price was $387,000. The transaction was completed on March 31.

4. $390,000, residential home at 332 South Broadway

The sale of the residential property at 332 South Broadway in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,078 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $127. The house has six bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

5. $390,000, three-bedroom home at 341 Woodlyn Drive

A 2,804-square-foot single-family residence at 341 Woodlyn Drive in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $139 per square foot. The house was built in 1965. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

6. $390,000, three-bedroom house at 6N933 Crestwood Drive

The single-family residence at 6N933 Crestwood Drive in Saint Charles has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,704 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.

7. $392,500, property at 1655 Windsor Road, Suite A

A sale has been finalized for the property at 1655 Windsor Road, Suite A in Pingree Grove. The price was $392,500. The deal was closed on April 1.

8. $395,000, single-family home at 1639 Rochester Road

The sale of the single-family house at 1639 Rochester Road in Pingree Grove has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The transaction was completed on March 27.

9. $395,000, single-family home at 524 Bradbury Lane

A 1,613-square-foot single-family home at 524 Bradbury Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $245 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. The home features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

10. $395,000, single-family home at 870 Prescott Lane

The single-family home at 870 Prescott Lane in Pingree Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000. The deal was finalized on April 1.