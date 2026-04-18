Officer Kyle Vonderheide named Minooka Officer of the Year

Officer Kyle Vonderheide (left) is honored as Minooka Officer of the Year by Police Chief Justin Meyer. (Michael Urbanec)

The Village of Minooka and the Minooka Police Department recognized Officer Kyle Vonderheide as the Officer of the Year on Tuesday.

Chief Justin Meyer said Vonderheide is still a new member of the Minooka Police Department, but he quickly set himself apart through his professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to excellence.

“He consistently arrives prepared, gives 100% effort to every call, and maintains a proactive approach to traffic enforcement, crime prevention and community policing,” Meyer said."

He said Vonderheide has made notable arrests involve drugs, weapons, financial fraud, burglery, and he’s consistently good at handling traffic enforcement.

Vonderheide also participates in outreach events like the cops’ work with Special Olympics, and he is a certified child safety seat installer.

“Kyle is also a team player,” Meyer said. “He willingly, well, I don’t know if it’s really willingly, but he switches shifts and helped with staffing shortages, accepting overtime and assisting elsewhere while maintaining a positive attitude regardless.”

Meyer said Vonderheide even got to be records clerk for a day.