Yorkville replacing digital sign boards at cost of $66,500

Yorkville approved two new digital boards to be located at Town Square and outside City Hall. Pictured, a rendering of the new boards. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

To keep residents engaged with fresh, up-to-date information, the city of Yorkville is purchasing and installing two new digital LED messaging boards.

The boards are being installed at Town Square and City Hall.

Tim Evans, director of parks and recreation, said the new boards will really “grab attention of residents.” He said it was time to replace the previous two boards.

“The current one in Town Square is 15 years old, and even though it’s still running very well, we are running into issues with parts as well as the software,” Evans said during the April 14 City Council meeting. “The software is becoming obsolete, and it’s going to be very hard for us to communicate with the board.”

Evans said the new digital boards come with the “highest quality graphic image.”

The City Council approved a $66,500 contract for the two digital boards with Boyd Signs & Graphics, from Ottawa.

It also approved refacing and modifying the existing monument sign outside City Hall for $4,900 with Aurora Sign Co.

City staff is installing both digital boards at a cost of $8,500, according to city documents.

The digital boards are controlled remotely by City Hall through the parks and recreation staff computers.

The current sign that is being refaced outside City Hall displays the city logo, the city government, the parks and recreation department, community development, and the Yorkville Police Department.

Alderman Chris Funkhouser asked if the city is also looking to replace the sign at East Countryside. City staff said the city would need permission from the tenants of that subdivision before updating that specific sign.