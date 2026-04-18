These residential properties were the best deals for Will County's in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $360,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $360,326. The average price per square foot ended up at $204. A total of 91 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,804 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $360,000, single-family home at 4511 Skylark Lane

A 1,577-square-foot single-family house at 4511 Skylark Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $228 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on March 25.

2. $360,000, single-family home at 14017 South Belmont Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 14017 South Belmont Drive in Homer Glen. The price was $360,000. The transaction was completed on March 27.

3. $361,900, three-bedroom house at 565 Emerson Circle

The single-family residence at 565 Emerson Circle in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $361,900. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,355 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

4. $370,000, single-family home at 6120 Smokey Ridge Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 6120 Smokey Ridge Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,192 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $375,000, single-family home at 1310 Gilray Drive

A 1,809-square-foot single-family house at 1310 Gilray Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $207 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on March 26.

6. $380,000, townhouse at 3271 Cool Springs Court

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 3271 Cool Springs Court in Naperville. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,619 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The deal was closed on March 23.

7. $384,000, three-bedroom house at 308 Andrea Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 308 Andrea Drive in Manhattan has been finalized. The price was $384,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,790 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The home has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

8. $392,000, single-family home at 164 South Palmer Drive

A 2,350-square-foot single-family house at 164 South Palmer Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $392,000, $167 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on March 27.

9. $395,000, four-bedroom house at 2417 Fleetwood Drive

The single-family residence at 2417 Fleetwood Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 27.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 4419 West Riverside Drive

The single-family home at 4419 West Riverside Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The deal was finalized on March 25.