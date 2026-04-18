These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County's in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $283,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $352,258, or $117 per square foot. A total of 33 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,845 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $283,000, single-family home at 2824 Hoffman Street

A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 2824 Hoffman Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $283,000, $160 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 1.

2. $284,000, condominium at 1633 Fredericksburg Lane

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1633 Fredericksburg Lane in Aurora. The price was $284,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

3. $290,000, single-family home at 34 Waterbury Circle

The single-family home at 34 Waterbury Circle in Oswego has new owners. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The house features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 31.

4. $290,000, single-family home at 2914 Meadowview Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 2914 Meadowview Lane in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,496 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

5. $294,000, two-bedroom home at 820 Bellevue Circle

A 1,434-square-foot single-family house at 820 Bellevue Circle in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $294,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $300,000, three-bedroom home at 4124 Dobbins Street

A 1,427-square-foot single-family residence at 4124 Dobbins Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 30.

7. $300,000, single-family home at 7630 Stonecrop Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 7630 Stonecrop Lane in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,284 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

8. $310,000, three-bedroom house at 74 Paddock Street

The single-family house at 74 Paddock Street in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $310,000. The home was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 1.

9. $313,000, single-family home at 40 Chatham Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 40 Chatham Place in Montgomery. The price was $313,000. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,104 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $284. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 30.

10. $327,000, three-bedroom home at 415 North West Street

A 1,314-square-foot single-family residence at 415 North West Street in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $327,000, $249 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.