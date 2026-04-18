Ogle County residential tire collection event is June 6

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will conduct a residential tire collection event Saturday, June 6.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. This event is for Ogle County residents only. This initiative aims to promote responsible tire disposal and decrease the potential for insect breeding areas.

In partnership with Liberty Tire from Montgomery, Illinois, the OCSWMD invites county residents to participate in the endeavor. The event will accept a variety of tires, including those from cars, light trucks, lawnmowers, bikes and UTV/ATVs. Whether with or without rims, the tires will be repurposed for mulch, road construction, fuel, playground surfaces, athletic fields and other reuse opportunities.

Advance permits are required to participate in the collection event. Call 815-732-4020 to sign up for a time-specific permit. Permits will be allocated for specific hour increments, allowing for organized drop-off times. Limit of one permit per household, with provision for stand-by permits in case of unfilled time slots. The deadline to obtain a permit is Wednesday, June 3, at noon.

There is a fee of $2 per tire, with a maximum of 10 tires per permit. Payments can be made in cash or check, payable to Ogle County Solid Waste. The remaining expense is subsidized by the OCSWMD. The total approximate cost for hauling and recycling each tire is $4.

Participants will need to present their permits and IDs upon arrival, and to adhere to their designated time slot. Business, fleet, agricultural and semi-truck tires are not accepted at the event.

For more information about the collection event, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020, email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov, visit www.oglecountyil.gov or visit the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department on Facebook.