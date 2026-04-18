Single-family home sells for $515,000 in Oswego

A single-family residence located at 401 Bower Lane in Oswego has a new owner since April 7.

The 2,503-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $515,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· In January, a 2,813-square-foot single-family house at 633 Mansfield Way sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 635 Mansfield Way, in August 2025, a 4,020-square-foot single-family home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,179-square-foot single-family house at 555 Litchfield Way, sold in February, for $598,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.