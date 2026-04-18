Single-family home sells for $135,000 in Streator

The single-family residence located at 401 South 5th Avenue in Streator was sold on March 31, for $135,000, or $119 per square foot.

The home, built in 1910, has an interior space of 1,132 square feet. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Streator that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1103 South Sundown Street, in August 2025, a 1,148-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $133,000, a price per square foot of $116.

· A 1,281-square-foot single-family residence at 1007 South Bridge Street, sold in May 2025, for $175,000, a price per square foot of $137.

· In June 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 1103 1/2 South Sundown Street sold for $110,000, a price per square foot of $65.