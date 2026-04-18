McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A residential home in McHenry that sold for $270,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $328,428. The average price per square foot ended up at $39. A total of 78 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,835 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $270,000, residential home at 2413 Country Lane

A 1,025-square-foot residential property at 2413 Country Lane in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $263 per square foot. The home was built in 1956. The deal was closed on March 24.

2. $270,000, residential home at 304 Whitaker Trail

The residential property at 304 Whitaker Trail in McHenry has new owners. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The house features three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 23.

3. $270,000, residential home at 86 Silver Tree Circle

The sale of the residential property at 86 Silver Tree Circle in Cary has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 23.

4. $274,500, residential home at 6212 Main Street

A 1,257-square-foot residential property at 6212 Main Street in Union has been sold. The total purchase price was $274,500, $218 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $275,000, residential home at 1704 Meadow Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1704 Meadow Lane in McHenry. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 1976 and the living area totals 1,028 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The deal was finalized on March 26.

6. $275,000, residential home at 1301 Willow Lane

The residential property at 1301 Willow Lane in Harvard has new owners. The price was $275,000. The deal was closed on March 25.

7. $290,000, residential home at 613 South Broadway Street

A 1,106-square-foot residential property at 613 South Broadway Street in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $262 per square foot. The home was built in 1978. The transaction was completed on March 27.

8. $291,000, residential home at 10765 Cape Cod Lane

The sale of the residential property at 10765 Cape Cod Lane in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $291,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The deal was closed on March 27.

9. $300,000, three-bedroom house at 926 Tappan Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 926 Tappan Street in Woodstock. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1912 and the living area totals 1,402 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 23.

10. $300,000, residential home at 1906 Ozark Parkway

A 1,280-square-foot residential property at 1906 Ozark Parkway in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $234 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 24.