Lee County / Whiteside: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week was $138,773. The average price per square foot ended up at $188. A total of 25 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,669 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $75,000, single-family home at 119 Douglas Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 119 Douglas Avenue in Dixon. The price was $75,000. The house was built in 1885 and the living area totals 910 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $82. The deal was closed on March 17.

2. $76,000, single-family home at 204 South Washington Street

The single-family house at 204 South Washington Street in Tampico has been sold. The total purchase price was $76,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.

3. $99,500, single-family home at 1215 West 20th Street

The single-family home at 1215 West 20th Street in Rock Falls has been sold. The total purchase price was $99,500. The deal was finalized on March 20.

4. $100,000, two-bedroom home at 1205 East 1st Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1205 East 1st Street in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $100,000. The house was built in 1975. The house features two bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

5. $104,000, single-family home at 802 South Peoria Avenue

The single-family residence at 802 South Peoria Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $104,000. The home was built in 1830 and has a living area of 1,804 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $58. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

6. $105,000, condominium at 708 Valley View Drive

The condominium at 708 Valley View Drive in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $105,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

7. $110,000, single-family home at 1122 15th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1122 15th Avenue in Fulton. The price was $110,000. The deal was finalized on March 20.

8. $112,500, single-family home at 901 Oak Avenue

The single-family residence at 901 Oak Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $112,500. The transaction was completed on March 20.

9. $121,500, condominium at 301 4th Street, Unit 4

The sale of the condominium at 301 4th Street, Unit 4 in Fulton has been finalized. The price was $121,500. The deal was closed on March 23.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 25326 Como Road

The single-family house at 25326 Como Road in Sterling has new owners. The price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.