La Salle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of March 30

A residential home in Streator that sold for $96,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $185,806, or $190 per square foot. A total of 36 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,501 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $96,500, residential home at 324 West Sumner Street

The sale of the residential property at 324 West Sumner Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $96,500. The home was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $84. The deal was closed on March 13.

2. $119,000, single-family home at 504 9th Street

The single-family residence at 504 9th Street in La Salle has new owners. The price was $119,000. The house was built in 1903 and has a living area of 1,728 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The deal was finalized on March 23.

3. $132,500, single-family home at 432 Roosevelt Road

A 1,088-square-foot single-family residence at 432 Roosevelt Road in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $132,500, $122 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The transaction was completed on March 20.

4. $141,000, single-family home at 584 Broadway Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 584 Broadway Street in Marseilles. The price was $141,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $121. The deal was closed on March 26.

5. $145,000, residential home at 1116 Paul Street

A 2,245-square-foot residential property at 1116 Paul Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000, $65 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The deal was finalized on March 26.

6. $148,000, single-family home at 312 Walnut Street

A 1,238-square-foot single-family residence at 312 Walnut Street in Leonore has been sold. The total purchase price was $148,000, $120 per square foot. The home was built in 1952. The transaction was completed on March 16.

7. $150,000, single-family home at 1517 La Salle Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1517 La Salle Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 684 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The transaction was completed on March 27.

8. $157,500, single-family home at 218 West 10th Street

The single-family residence at 218 West 10th Street in Streator has new owners. The price was $157,500. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The deal was closed on March 24.

9. $195,000, single-family home at 460 River Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 460 River Street in Marseilles. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 1966 and the living area totals 1,666 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The deal was finalized on March 20.

10. $200,000, single-family home at 2560 East 259th Road

A 2,044-square-foot single-family residence at 2560 East 259th Road in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $98 per square foot. The home was built in 1966. The deal was closed on March 25.