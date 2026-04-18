Kankakee County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A residential home in Bradley that sold for $56,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $194,954. A total of 44 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $56,000, residential home at 329 South Fulton Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 329 South Fulton Avenue in Bradley. The price was $56,000. The deal was closed on March 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $60,000, single-family home at 6846 South 2500e Road

The single-family residence at 6846 South 2500e Road in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $60,000. The deal was finalized on March 25.

3. $64,000, single-family home at 9825 East 11000n Road

The single-family residence at 9825 East 11000n Road in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $64,000. The transaction was completed on March 23.

4. $90,000, residential home at 689 Country Club Drive

The sale of the residential property at 689 Country Club Drive in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $90,000. The transaction was completed on March 23.

5. $99,000, residential home at 3218 Old Waldron Road

The residential property at 3218 Old Waldron Road in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $99,000. The deal was finalized on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $115,000, single-family home at 530 South Tanner Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 530 South Tanner Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $115,000. The deal was closed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $115,000, single-family home at 360 South Alma Avenue

The single-family residence at 360 South Alma Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $115,000. The deal was closed on March 18.

8. $135,000, single-family home at 1581 South 4th Avenue

The single-family residence at 1581 South 4th Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,000. The transaction was completed on March 26.

9. $140,000, residential home at 323 North Illinois Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 323 North Illinois Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $140,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

10. $150,000, single-family home at 16725 East Terrace Drive

The single-family residence at 16725 East Terrace Drive in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The deal was closed on March 26.