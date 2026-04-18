Grundy County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A rural residence in Verona that sold for $150,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $341,900. The average price per square foot ended up at $167. A total of 10 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,916 square feet, seven bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000, rural residence at 3090 South Kinsman Road

The rural residence at 3090 South Kinsman Road in Verona has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

2. $200,000, single-family home at 400 9th Street

A 1,196-square-foot single-family residence at 400 9th Street in Mazon has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $167 per square foot. The house was built in 1974. The transaction was completed on March 25.

3. $221,000, single-family home at 1441 Bluestem Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1441 Bluestem Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $221,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $132. The house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 23.

4. $260,000, residential home at 310 Carriage Drive, Unit 312

The residential property at 310 Carriage Drive, Unit 312 in Morris has new owners. The price was $260,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $102. The deal was closed on March 26.

5. $290,000, single-family home at 1559 Bluestem Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1559 Bluestem Lane in Minooka. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The home has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

6. $295,000, single-family home at 1085 Fairview Avenue

The single-family residence at 1085 Fairview Avenue in Morris has new owners. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 2,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The deal was finalized on March 26.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 256 Blazing Star Drive

A 1,720-square-foot single-family residence at 256 Blazing Star Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on March 26.