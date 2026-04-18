Four-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $425,000

The new single-family residence located at 2606 Seeley Street in Yorkville was sold on April 6, for $425,000, or $201 per square foot.

The house, built in 2024, has an interior space of 2,112 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,112-square-foot single-family home at 2773 Berrywood Lane, sold in April 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 2,230-square-foot single-family house at 2531 Anna Maria Lane sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2528 Anna Maria Lane, in June 2025, a 2,490-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.