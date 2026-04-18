DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 6

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $234,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $217,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $160. A total of 28 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,449 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $234,000, single-family home at 220 South Walnut Street

The single-family house at 220 South Walnut Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $234,000. The house was built in 1947. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on March 24.

2. $240,000, single-family home at 930 North 9th Street

The sale of the single-family home at 930 North 9th Street in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $240,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

3. $246,000, residential home at 1169 Golf Court

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1169 Golf Court in DeKalb. The price was $246,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,525 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

4. $252,000, property at 230 Morrow Street, Unit D

The property at 230 Morrow Street, Unit D in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $252,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

5. $270,000, four-bedroom house at 311 Crescent Drive

A 1,056-square-foot single-family residence at 311 Crescent Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $270,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1956. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

6. $275,000, residential home at 7579 Old State Road

The residential property at 7579 Old State Road in Clare has new owners. The price was $275,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

7. $280,000, single-family home at 404 South Stott Street

The sale of the single-family house at 404 South Stott Street in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The transaction was completed on March 26.

8. $285,000, property at 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644

A sale has been finalized for the property at 2625 Coltonville Road, Unit 3644 in Sycamore. The price was $285,000. The deal was finalized on March 26.

9. $285,000, single-family home at 176 Alfred Drive

A 1,776-square-foot single-family residence at 176 Alfred Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $160 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. The house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 18.

10. $298,000, residential home at 2123 Fairland Drive

The residential property at 2123 Fairland Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $298,000. The transaction was completed on March 24.