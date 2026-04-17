Single-family home sells in South Barrington for $2.5 million

The single-family residence located at 17 Star Lane in South Barrington was sold on April 6, for $2.5 million, or $172 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 14,497 square feet. This two-story house has six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.4 acres.

These nearby homes in South Barrington have also recently changed hands:

· A 9,236-square-foot single-family home at 14 Vandenberg Drive, sold in September 2025, for $2.85 million, a price per square foot of $309. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 23 Pentwater Drive, in December 2025, a 6,731-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.88 million, a price per square foot of $279. The home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 7,686-square-foot single-family home at 26 Lake Adalyn Drive, Unit R sold for $2.67 million, a price per square foot of $348. The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.