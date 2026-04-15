Residential home in Crystal Lake goes for $370,000

The residential property located at 228 Wellington Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on March 30, for $370,000, or $217 per square foot.

The house, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,702 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· In March, a residential property at 315 Lancaster Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

· A residential property at 490 Westwood Court, Apt. D, sold in March, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7608 Virginia Road, in December 2025, a 1,029-square-foot residential property was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $534.