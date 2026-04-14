St. Charles: Four-bedroom house sells for $1.64 million

A 5,200-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 7N230 Sims Lane in St. Charles was sold on April 6 for $1.64 million, or $315 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached four-car garage. Moreover, it features a spa or hot tub. The property’s lot measures 2.1 acres.