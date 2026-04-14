Sterling man charged with fleeing police, traffic violations

A Sterling man has been charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer and multiple traffic violations following a March 3 incident in Whiteside County.

Timothy J. Parker, 44, faces six counts, including one Class 4 felony and five traffic misdemeanors, according to a criminal information filed Tuesday in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

The charges allege that Parker fled or attempted to elude a police officer after being given a visual or audible signal and disobeyed two or more official traffic control devices during the pursuit.

The charges

• Aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, a Class 4 felony: Parker allegedly fled or attempted to elude a police officer after being given a visual or audible signal in a manner prescribed by law, and during such flight, disobeyed two or more official traffic control devices

• Improper turn signal: Parker allegedly failed to signal while turning left onto West Sixth Street from Avenue G in Sterling

• Disregarding a stop sign: Parker allegedly failed to stop at posted stop signs at four separate intersections: Avenue G and West Fifth Street, West Sixth Street and Avenue L, West Seventh Street and Woodburn Avenue, and West Ninth Street and Griswold Avenue

The charges were filed by Whiteside County State’s Attorney Colleen Buckwalter. Parker is to appear in court at 9 a.m. April 23.