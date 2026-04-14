School district hosts special education funding meeting May 4

The Putnam County School District 535 will host an Illinois State Board of Education-mandated meeting for private and parochial school parents and school representatives and parents of homeschooled students with special needs at 9 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Putnam County Primary School, 400 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville.

The meeting includes a discussion about allocated state funding for special education students attending private or parochial schools or homeschooled students. The district’s administrative representatives and the students’ representatives will participate in the consultation in compliance with Illinois State Board of Education regulations for the 2026-2027 school year.

For more information, email goetzm@pcschools535.org or call 815-882-2800, opt. 8.