Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $1.16 million

A single-family residence located at 1533 Grant Street in Downers Grove has a new owner since March 26.

The 2,950-square-foot house, built in 1948, was sold for $1.16 million, or $392 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently changed hands:

· At 4540 Downers Drive, in July 2025, a 2,790-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $376.

· In December 2025, a 3,231-square-foot single-family house at 4416 Seeley Avenue sold for $1.02 million, a price per square foot of $314.

· A 4,357-square-foot single-family house at 1755 Banchory Court, sold in April 2025, for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $390.