Sale closed in Cary: $350,000 for a residential home

The residential property located at 103 South Seebert Street in Cary was sold on April 1, for $350,000, or $203 per square foot.

The house, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,728 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,502-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 60 South Seebert Street in Cary, in January, a residential property was sold for $269,000.

· In August 2025, a 1,054-square-foot residential property at 401 South Elden Drive in Cary sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $280.