Residential home sells for $206,000 in Manteno

A residential property has changed hands.

The house at 386 Park Street in Manteno was sold on March 30. The purchase price was $206,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,750 square feet.

Other homes in Manteno that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 264 West Third Street, in November 2025, a residential property was sold for $235,000.

· A residential property at 264 West Fourth Street, sold in May 2025, for $295,000.

· In January 2025, a residential property at 232 West Fourth Street sold for $250,000.