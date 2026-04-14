Five-bedroom home sells for $1.32 million in Naperville

A 4,787-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 3907 Littlestone Circle in Naperville was sold on March 30 for $1.32 million, or $276 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently changed hands:

· At 24741 Royal Lytham Drive, in January 2025, a 4,705-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $234.

· In November 2025, a 3,419-square-foot single-family residence at 10526 Royal Porthcawl Drive sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· A 5,491-square-foot single-family house at 10530 Royal Porthcawl Drive, sold in January 2025, for $1.53 million, a price per square foot of $278.