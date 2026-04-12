How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County in the week of March 30?

A single-family home in Sheridan that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 15 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $214,300, or $127 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 2402 North 41st Road

A 1,790-square-foot single-family residence at 2402 North 41st Road in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 1944. The transaction was completed on March 17.

2. $360,000, single-family home at 2503 Cedar Crest Drive

The single-family residence at 2503 Cedar Crest Drive in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $360,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,892 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was finalized on March 13.

3. $310,000, single-family home at 1957 North 16th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1957 North 16th Road in Streator has been finalized. The price was $310,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,640 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The deal was closed on March 13.

4. $295,000, single-family home at 1300 West Glover Street

A 3,588-square-foot single-family residence at 1300 West Glover Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $82 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The transaction was completed on March 19.

5. $275,000, single-family home at 210 Geraldine Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 210 Geraldine Court in Somonauk. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The deal was finalized on March 16.

6. $260,000, single-family home at 440 East Railroad Avenue

The single-family residence at 440 East Railroad Avenue in Leland has new owners. The price was $260,000. The home was built in 1927 and has a living area of 1,944 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was closed on March 16.

7. $250,000, single-family home at 2928 East 15th Road

A 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 2928 East 15th Road in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $124 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The deal was finalized on March 13.

8. $230,000, single-family home at 761 North 3906th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 761 North 3906th Road in Triumph. The price was $230,000. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 2,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $98. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 13.

9. $229,000, single-family home at 402 South Clark Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 402 South Clark Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $229,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,204 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on March 13.

10. $216,000, single-family home at 1009 Meadowview Drive

A 1,584-square-foot single-family residence at 1009 Meadowview Drive in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $216,000, $136 per square foot. The house was built in 1966. The deal was closed on March 18.