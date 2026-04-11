Best residential property deals in Kane County the week of March 30

A single-family home in Geneva that sold for $367,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $396,865. The average price per square foot was $263. A total of 111 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,750 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $367,500, single-family home at 523 Eklund Avenue

The single-family residence at 523 Eklund Avenue in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $367,500. The house was built in 1938. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 19.

2. $376,500, single-family home at 203 Magnolia Drive

A 1,556-square-foot single-family house at 203 Magnolia Drive in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $376,500, $242 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

3. $380,000, two-bedroom house at 2528 Heritage Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2528 Heritage Court in Geneva. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,569 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 23.

4. $381,500, single-family home at 357 Sunset Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 357 Sunset Avenue in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $381,500. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,446 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on March 19.

5. $383,000, three-bedroom home at 1419 Black Oak Trail

The single-family house at 1419 Black Oak Trail in Aurora has new owners. The price was $383,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,776 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $216. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

6. $385,000, single-family home at 683 Wild Prairie Point

The sale of the single-family residence at 683 Wild Prairie Point in Hampshire has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The deal was finalized on March 24.

7. $390,000, single-family home at 1567 Galway Drive

A 1,638-square-foot single-family house at 1567 Galway Drive in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $238 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 19.

8. $390,000, single-family home at 681 Ryegrass Trail

The single-family home at 681 Ryegrass Trail in Aurora has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,546 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 18.

9. $395,000, three-bedroom home at 1146 Falcon Ridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1146 Falcon Ridge Drive in Elgin. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 2009 and the living area totals 2,286 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 26.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 124 Cornerstone Crossing

The single-family home at 124 Cornerstone Crossing in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The deal was closed on March 20.