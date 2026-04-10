Four-bedroom home sells in Montgomery for $401,500

The single-family home located at 2504 Concord Court in Montgomery was sold on March 19, for $401,500, or $173 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,320 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,508-square-foot single-family house at 2490 Mayfield Drive in Montgomery, sold in September 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,849-square-foot single-family residence at 6897 Galena Road in Montgomery sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 157 Concord Drive in Montgomery, in August 2025, a 2,512-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.