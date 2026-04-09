Townhouse sells in Naperville for $380,000

A 1,619-square-foot townhouse, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 3271 Cool Springs Court in Naperville was sold on March 23 for $380,000, or $235 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,399 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,975-square-foot townhouse at 3216 Cool Springs Court, sold in October 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· In September 2025, a 1,610-square-foot townhouse at 3133 Reflection Drive sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $236.

· At 3349 Rosecroft Lane, in January, a 1,716-square-foot townhouse was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $227.