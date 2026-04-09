Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $910,000

A single-family residence located at 4003 Cumnor Road in Downers Grove has a new owner since March 24.

The 2,160-square-foot home, built in 1969, was sold for $910,000, or $421 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· At 3941 Longmeadow Road, in December 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $377.

· A 2,380-square-foot single-family house at 4063 Cumnor Road, sold in September 2025, for $689,500, a price per square foot of $290.

· In April 2025, a 1,640-square-foot single-family residence at 225 Herbert Street sold for $797,000, a price per square foot of $486.