Single-family home in Naperville sells for $570,000

The single-family house located at 2474 Kingsley Drive in Naperville was sold on March 27, for $570,000, or $264 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,156 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 7,370 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In January, a 1,933-square-foot single-family home at 240 Westbrook Circle sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16 Rock River Court, in July 2025, a 3,294-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,088-square-foot single-family residence at 323 Danbury Drive, sold in October 2025, for $416,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.