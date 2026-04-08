Lombard: Single-family home sells for $860,000

A 3,190-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 393 East 16th Place in Lombard was sold on March 25 for $860,000, or $270 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family house at 1705 East Stewart Avenue in Lombard, sold in March, for $886,000, a price per square foot of $296.

· At 111 East 17th Street in Lombard, in March, a 2,191-square-foot single-family home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $278.