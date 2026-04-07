Five-bedroom home built in 1918 in Brookfield sells for $349,500

A 2,599-square-foot single-family home, built in 1918, has changed hands.

The house at 3540 Grand Boulevard in Brookfield was sold on March 20 for $349,500, or $134 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with hot water heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 4,273 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,614-square-foot single-family house at 9115 Sherman Avenue, sold in January, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 9023 Lincoln Avenue, in March 2025, a 1,980-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $134. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,116-square-foot single-family house at 3630 Maple Avenue sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.