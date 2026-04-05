Single-family home sells for $545,000 in Lombard

The single-family residence located at 434 Garfield Terrace in Lombard was sold on March 13, for $545,000, or $333 per square foot.

The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 1,638 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently been purchased:

· At 31 East Washington Boulevard, in February, a 1,422-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $476,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,963-square-foot single-family residence at 527 South Martha Street, sold in June 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $250.

· In October 2025, a 1,168-square-foot single-family residence at 522 South Craig Place sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $364. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.