Ogle County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of March 23?

A single-family home in Mount Morris that sold for $110,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $168,531. The average price per square foot was $178. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,375 square feet and two bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $110,000, single-family home at 310 North Fletcher Avenue

The single-family residence at 310 North Fletcher Avenue in Mount Morris has new owners. The price was $110,000. The house was built in 1935 and has a living area of 1,832 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $60. The transaction was completed on March 2.

2. $150,000, single-family home at 412 Hillcrest Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 412 Hillcrest Avenue in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,066 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The deal was finalized on March 4.

3. $155,000, single-family home at 210 North 9th Street

A 1,260-square-foot single-family home at 210 North 9th Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000, $123 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The deal was closed on March 2.

4. $158,000, single-family home at 801 West Fulton Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 801 West Fulton Street in Polo. The price was $158,000. The transaction was completed on March 5.

5. $165,000, single-family home at 108 Cherry Street

The single-family home at 108 Cherry Street in Kings has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000. The deal was closed on March 3.

6. $172,000, single-family home at 10700 East Titus Road

A 1,120-square-foot single-family residence at 10700 East Titus Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $172,000, $154 per square foot. The house was built in 1960. The deal was finalized on March 6.

7. $176,000, single-family home at 106 Mix Street

The single-family house at 106 Mix Street in Oregon has new owners. The price was $176,000. The home was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,232 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The transaction was completed on March 2.

8. $178,000, single-family home at 423 West 4th Street

A 1,000-square-foot single-family home at 423 West 4th Street in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $178,000, $178 per square foot. The deal was closed on March 2.

9. $182,000, single-family home at 1170 Westview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1170 Westview Drive in Rochelle. The price was $182,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 1,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The deal was finalized on March 2.

10. $192,000, single-family home at 201 Janet Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 201 Janet Avenue in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $192,000. The home was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,744 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $110. The deal was closed on March 2.