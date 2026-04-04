Kendall County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of March 23

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $274,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County over the last week was $324,828. The average price per square foot was $184. A total of 32 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,706 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $274,000, three-bedroom home at 7221 Bradley Drive

A 1,330-square-foot single-family home at 7221 Bradley Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $274,000, $206 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

2. $290,000, single-family home at 2602 McLellan Boulevard

A 2,636-square-foot single-family house at 2602 McLellan Boulevard in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $110 per square foot. The home was built in 2019. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 12.

3. $291,000, condominium at 8512 Foxborough Way

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 8512 Foxborough Way in Joliet. The price was $291,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,754 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was closed on March 13.

4. $291,000, single-family home at 711 Osbron Street

The single-family residence at 711 Osbron Street in Plano has new owners. The price was $291,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,069 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The deal was closed on March 13.

5. $326,000, three-bedroom house at 505 Blaine Street

The sale of the single-family home at 505 Blaine Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $326,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,518 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $215. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

6. $340,000, single-family home at 524 Sudbury Circle

A 1,819-square-foot single-family house at 524 Sudbury Circle in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $187 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 13.

7. $340,000, three-bedroom house at 114 Schmidt Court

The single-family residence at 114 Schmidt Court in Plano has new owners. The price was $340,000. The home was built in 2020 and has a living area of 1,980 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 10.

8. $345,000, single-family home at 220 Georgeanna Street

The sale of the single-family house at 220 Georgeanna Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 12.

9. $345,000, four-bedroom house at 1411 Chestnut Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1411 Chestnut Lane in Yorkville. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 13.

10. $350,000, property at 7798 Finnie Road, Unit A

A 1,920-square-foot property at 7798 Finnie Road, Unit A in Newark has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $182 per square foot. The property was built in 1998. The deal was closed on March 11.