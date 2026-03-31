Single-family home sells in Lombard for $430,000

A 1,872-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1972, has changed hands.

The home at 1706 South Stewart Avenue in Lombard was sold on March 11 for $430,000, or $230 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Lombard have recently been sold nearby:

· In December 2025, a 1,116-square-foot single-family residence at 1500 South Stewart Avenue sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $291.

· At 120 East 15th Street, in July 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $326,500, a price per square foot of $302.

· A 1,062-square-foot single-family residence at 1440 South Stewart Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $282.