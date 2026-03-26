Single-family home in Streator goes for $150,000

A single-family residence located at 1605 Sharon Road in Streator changed owners on March 12.

The 1,512-square-foot home, built in 1971, was sold for $150,000, or $99 per square foot. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Streator have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,536-square-foot single-family residence at 2 Manhattan Drive, sold in September 2025, for $220,000, a price per square foot of $143.

· At 1526 Manhattan Drive, in June 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $120,000.

· In April 2025, a 1,109-square-foot single-family residence at 70 East Circle Drive sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $108.