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How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Ogle County, reported in the week of March 9?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Stillman Valley that sold for $670,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 12 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $268,583. The average price per square foot was $144.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $670,000, single-family home at 9259 Hayrack Trail

The single-family home at 9259 Hayrack Trail in Stillman Valley has new owners. The price was $670,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $191. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

2. $635,000, five-bedroom house at 1695 North Sauk Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1695 North Sauk Trail in Oregon. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 7,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $91. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

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Street view (Google Street View)

3. $350,000, single-family home at 15734 East Timberlane Drive

A 1,860-square-foot single-family residence at 15734 East Timberlane Drive in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $188 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

4. $307,500, single-family home at 5770 Indian Trail

A 1,382-square-foot single-family residence at 5770 Indian Trail in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $307,500, $223 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

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Street view (Google Street View)

5. $285,000, single-family home at 15828 East Timberlane Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 15828 East Timberlane Drive in Davis Junction has been finalized. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,239 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

6. $280,000, single-family home at 7965 North Adeline Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7965 North Adeline Road in Leaf River. The price was $280,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

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Street view (Google Street View)

7. $170,000, single-family home at 557 South 3rd Street

A 1,760-square-foot single-family residence at 557 South 3rd Street in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $97 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

8. $168,000, single-family home at 907 Carlisle Drive

A 2,236-square-foot single-family home at 907 Carlisle Drive in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $168,000, $75 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $157,500, single-family home at 112 North Hannah Avenue

The single-family house at 112 North Hannah Avenue in Mount Morris has new owners. The price was $157,500. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $106. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $130,000, single-family home at 509 North Division Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 509 North Division Avenue in Polo has been finalized. The price was $130,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

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