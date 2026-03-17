Single-family home in Mokena sells for $849,900

The single-family residence located at 19947 Foxborough Drive in Mokena was sold on March 3. The purchase price was $849,900.

The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 19909 Foxborough Drive in Mokena, in December 2025, a 3,805-square-foot single-family house was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 704 Walter Drive in Mokena, sold in April 2025, for $632,000.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 12425 Tahoe Lane in Mokena sold for $780,000.