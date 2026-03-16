Single-family home sells for $735,000 in Plainfield

A single-family residence located at 22802 Eider Court in Plainfield changed owners on Feb. 27.

The 3,276-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $735,000, or $224 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 3,214-square-foot single-family home at 2262 Janice Lane in Plainfield, sold in June 2025, for $597,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· At 12761 Stellar Lane in Plainfield, in January 2025, a 3,254-square-foot single-family house was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· In February 2025, a 2,152-square-foot single-family home at 13202 South Lake Mary Drive in Plainfield sold for $524,900, a price per square foot of $244.