Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 2 to 8

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 603 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $444,966. The average price per square foot was $273.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $6.5 million, five-bedroom home at 1964 North Burling Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1964 North Burling Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $6,500,000. The house was built in 1883 and has a living area of 6,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $956. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

2. $2.85 million, single-family home at 819 Wagner Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 819 Wagner Road in Glenview. The price was $2.85 million. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 5,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $570. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $2.5 million, townhouse at 425 West Superior Street

A 7,000-square-foot townhouse at 425 West Superior Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,500,000, $357 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $2.4 million, single-family home at 342 Sterling Road

A 3,702-square-foot single-family house at 342 Sterling Road in Kenilworth has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,395,000, $647 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $2.24 million, single-family home at 1509 North Sedgwick Street

The single-family residence at 1509 North Sedgwick Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,240,000. The house was built in 1876 and has a living area of 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $933. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $2.16 million, five-bedroom home at 1414 North Mohawk Street

The sale of the single-family home at 1414 North Mohawk Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,160,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 4,154 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $520. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

7. $2.03 million, condominium at 800 North Michigan Avenue, Apt. 4602

The condominium at 800 North Michigan Avenue, Apt. 4602 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,025,000. The condo was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,172 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $638. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $1.96 million, five-bedroom house at 356 Sheridan Road

A 3,702-square-foot single-family house at 356 Sheridan Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,962,000, $530 per square foot. The home was built in 1955. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $1.93 million, single-family home at 1235 Scott Avenue

A 4,546-square-foot single-family residence at 1235 Scott Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,925,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $1.85 million, five-bedroom home at 1505 Meadow Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1505 Meadow Lane in Glenview. The price was $1.85 million. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 4,621 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $400. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.