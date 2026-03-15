Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 2 to 8

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 603 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $444,966. The average price per square foot was $273.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $6.5 million, five-bedroom home at 1964 North Burling Street
The sale of the single-family home at 1964 North Burling Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $6,500,000. The house was built in 1883 and has a living area of 6,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $956. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.
2. $2.85 million, single-family home at 819 Wagner Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 819 Wagner Road in Glenview. The price was $2.85 million. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 5,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $570. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.
3. $2.5 million, townhouse at 425 West Superior Street
A 7,000-square-foot townhouse at 425 West Superior Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,500,000, $357 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.
4. $2.4 million, single-family home at 342 Sterling Road
A 3,702-square-foot single-family house at 342 Sterling Road in Kenilworth has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,395,000, $647 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.
5. $2.24 million, single-family home at 1509 North Sedgwick Street
The single-family residence at 1509 North Sedgwick Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,240,000. The house was built in 1876 and has a living area of 2,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $933. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.
6. $2.16 million, five-bedroom home at 1414 North Mohawk Street
The sale of the single-family home at 1414 North Mohawk Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,160,000. The house was built in 2008 and has a living area of 4,154 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $520. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.
7. $2.03 million, condominium at 800 North Michigan Avenue, Apt. 4602
The condominium at 800 North Michigan Avenue, Apt. 4602 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,025,000. The condo was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,172 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $638. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.
8. $1.96 million, five-bedroom house at 356 Sheridan Road
A 3,702-square-foot single-family house at 356 Sheridan Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,962,000, $530 per square foot. The home was built in 1955. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.
9. $1.93 million, single-family home at 1235 Scott Avenue
A 4,546-square-foot single-family residence at 1235 Scott Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,925,000, $423 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.
10. $1.85 million, five-bedroom home at 1505 Meadow Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1505 Meadow Lane in Glenview. The price was $1.85 million. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 4,621 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $400. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.