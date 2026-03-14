Three-bedroom home sells in Elgin for $660,000

A 2,700-square-foot single-family house, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The house at 11N060 Johnstown Road in Elgin was sold on March 2 for $660,000, or $244 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage.

These nearby homes in Elgin have also recently changed hands:

· In February, a 4,362-square-foot single-family residence at 3025 Long Common Parkway sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $140. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3031 Settlers Parkway, in October 2025, a 3,969-square-foot single-family home was sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,750-square-foot single-family residence at 3077 Wickenden Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $499,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.