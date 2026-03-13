What $150,000 can buy you in Bureau County in the week of Feb. 16

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in Bureau County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $141,000

Priced at $141,000, this single-family house situated at 215 North Randolph Street, Princeton, was sold in February. The property comprises a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

2. $120,000

Situated at 316 North La Salle Avenue, Ladd, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $120,000. The lot size is 7,405 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $120,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 677 Park Avenue, Princeton, the home was sold for $120,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 8,216 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

4. $115,000

For a price tag of $115,000, the single-family residence, located at 1007 West Farnham Street, Princeton, changed hands in February. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

5. $115,000

In February, a single-family home located at 209 South Grove Street, Ohio, changed ownership. The property was sold for $115,000. The lot size encompasses 9,360 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.