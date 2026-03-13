These residential properties were the best deals for La Salle County's in the week of March 2

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $96,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $244,667. The average price per square foot ended up at $195. A total of 24 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,634 square feet, six bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $96,500, single-family home at 1014 Walnut Street

The single-family residence at 1014 Walnut Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $96,500. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 986 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $98. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

2. $105,000, single-family home at 1547 1/2 Pulaski Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1547 1/2 Pulaski Street in Peru. The price was $105,000. The house was built in 1895 and the living area totals 2,329 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $45. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $125,000, single-family home at 1509 Kelly Street

A 744-square-foot single-family residence at 1509 Kelly Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $125,000, $168 per square foot. The home was built in 1952. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $132,500, residential home at 808 East Hickory Street

A 1,568-square-foot residential property at 808 East Hickory Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $132,500, $85 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $135,000, single-family home at 826 South Ottawa Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 826 South Ottawa Street in Earlville has been finalized. The price was $135,000. The house was built in 1880 and has a living area of 1,105 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

6. $135,500, single-family home at 1420 Sioux Drive

A 1,314-square-foot single-family residence at 1420 Sioux Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $135,500, $103 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $152,000, single-family home at 446 Chicago Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 446 Chicago Street in Marseilles. The price was $152,000. The house was built in 1880 and the living area totals 824 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $167,000, single-family home at 436 North Columbia Avenue

The single-family residence at 436 North Columbia Avenue in Oglesby has new owners. The price was $167,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,020 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $83. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

9. $185,500, single-family home at 1000 West Superior Street

A 1,782-square-foot single-family residence at 1000 West Superior Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,500, $104 per square foot. The house was built in 1926. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $195,000, single-family home at 164 North 2551st Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 164 North 2551st Road in Peru has been finalized. The price was $195,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,696 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $115. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.