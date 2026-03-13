Princeton: Single-family home sells for $300,000

A single-family house located at 902 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton changed owners on Feb. 20.

The house was sold for $300,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in Princeton have also recently been sold:

· At 1003 South Euclid Avenue, in January 2025, a single-family home was sold for $250,000.

· In May 2025, a single-family residence at 502 South Prouty Drive sold for $150,000.

· A single-family home at 503 South Billings Street, sold in May 2025, for $151,000.