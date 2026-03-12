Single-family home sells for $320,000 in McHenry

A single-family home located at 3601 Ellen Road in McHenry has a new owner since Feb. 27.

The 2,124-square-foot house, built in 1965, was sold for $320,000, or $151 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,252-square-foot single-family house at 3717 Ellen Road, sold in December 2025, for $209,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· At 950 Donnelly Place, in August 2025, a 1,331-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $248. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,309-square-foot single-family house at 3507 West Beach Drive sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.