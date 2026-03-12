Ottawa: Single-family home sells for $215,000

A 1,525-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1953, has changed hands.

The house at 1418 Cherokee Lane in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 20 for $215,000, or $141 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently been sold:

· In March 2025, a 1,077-square-foot single-family residence at 728 Tomahawk Drive sold for $139,000, a price per square foot of $129.

· At 1420 Sioux Drive, in February, a 1,314-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $135,500, a price per square foot of $103.

· A 1,704-square-foot single-family residence at 1410 Sioux Drive, sold in August 2025, for $277,000, a price per square foot of $163.