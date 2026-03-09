Sale closed in Brookfield: $400,000 for a single-family home built in 1923

A single-family residence, built in 1923, has changed hands.

The home at 4323 Deyo Avenue in Brookfield was sold on Feb. 20. The purchase price was $400,000. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,725 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,245-square-foot single-family home at 9405 Congress Park Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,378-square-foot single-family house at 9431 Congress Park Avenue sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $290. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 4334 Dubois Boulevard, in January, a 1,490-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $333,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.